Power outage affects trading at LME - Bloomberg News
1 minute read
Jan 11 (Reuters) - A power shutdown at a third-party data centre has caused connectivity issues at London Metal Exchange (LME), impacting metals trading, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.
Trading, which was due to re-open at 9 a.m. Shanghai time, remains unavailable, and the last trades conducted on all six base metals were before 2:00 a.m. Shanghai time, the report said.
Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
