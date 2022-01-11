Power outage affects trading at LME - Bloomberg News

Traders work on the floor of the London Metal Exchange in London, Britain, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A power shutdown at a third-party data centre has caused connectivity issues at London Metal Exchange (LME), impacting metals trading, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Trading, which was due to re-open at 9 a.m. Shanghai time, remains unavailable, and the last trades conducted on all six base metals were before 2:00 a.m. Shanghai time, the report said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.