PPF Group appoints Jiri Smejc as new chief executive

PRAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) - Czech-based investment firm PPF Group said on Wednesday that Jiri Smejc has been appointed as the new chief executive, replacing Ladislav Bartonicek who has led the business with assets worth around 40 billion euros in telecoms, financial services, media and other sectors after its founder Petr Kellner died last year.

Smejc will receive stock options for up to 10% of PPF shares under the terms of his appointment, PPF said.

