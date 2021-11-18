Prada's CEO says could hand over reins to son in 3 yrs time

Prada Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli smiles during a meeting at the Prada's factory in Valvigna, Italy, June 8, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Prada's CEO Patrizio Bertelli said on Thursday he could hand over the reins of the group to his son Lorenzo Bertelli in three years' time.

"I have said three years given my age, but I am not anxious about it," Bertelli told an analyst presentation in Milan.

Lorenzo Bertelli, who is the group's marketing chief, told the same presentation he was not so sure his father would retire so soon.

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi

