Pre-Fed jitters keep S&P 500, Nasdaq below record highs at open

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

June 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened just below record highs on Wednesday, with investors on edge before potential hints from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 2.28 points, or 0.05%, at 4,248.87, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 12.69 points, or 0.09%, to 14,085.55 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 9.15 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,308.48.

