Pre-Fed jitters keep S&P 500, Nasdaq below record highs at open

June 16 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened just below record highs on Wednesday, with investors on edge before potential hints from the Federal Reserve on when it would taper its massive monetary stimulus.

The S&P 500 (.SPX) opened higher by 2.28 points, or 0.05%, at 4,248.87, while the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) gained 12.69 points, or 0.09%, to 14,085.55 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 9.15 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 34,308.48.

