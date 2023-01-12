Premier Inn-owner Whitbread third-quarter sales rise















Jan 12 (Reuters) - Premier Inn owner Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) reported higher third-quarter sales on Thursday, helped by strong accommodation demand in the UK as people travelled for the first Christmas without pandemic curbs.

The hotel chain operator reported a 22.9% rise in total sales for the 13 weeks ended on Dec. 1 from a year ago.

Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich











