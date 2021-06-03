Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
KKR buys stake in French software group Cegid

Reuters
Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Private equity firm KKR (KKR.N) has agreed to buy a minority stake in French software and computing services company Cegid in a deal that the companies said gives Cegid an enterprise value of 5.5 billion euros ($6.7 billion).

Investment firm Silver Lake will remain Cegid's majority shareholder.

Cegid, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Lyon, registered turnover of 498 million euros in 2020.

"Today's investment reflects our continued strategic focus on investing in leading European software businesses and on backing French tech champions in their growth journeys," KKR executives Jean-Pierre Saad and Jerome Nomme said in a joint statement.

($1 = 0.8206 euros)

