Vonovia expected to table new offer for Deutsche Wohnen, sources say

The new headquarters of German real estate company Vonovia is pictured in Bochum, Germany, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Vonovia (VNAn.DE) is expected to launch another attempt to buy rival Deutsche Wohnen (DWNG.DE) within weeks of its failure to secure the backing of enough shareholders by last Wednesday's deadline, people close to the matter told Reuters.

Vonovia on Monday said that shareholders tendered 47.62% of Deutsche Wohnen shares, missing the required 50% threshold.

"The CEOs of both companies still want the deal and they are looking to find a solution," one of the sources said, adding that the most likely option is a new offer.

Another said that any new offer would be launched only after Vonovia's supervisory board has analysed the matter and signed off on a fresh takeover attempt.

Both Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen declined to comment.

(This story corrects day in lead to last Wednesday, not this Wednesday)

