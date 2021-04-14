Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

BusinessFactbox: Prosecutors charged Madoff with "unprecedented" fraud in 2009

Reuters
2 minutes read

Bernard Madoff, who was convicted for running the largest known Ponzi scheme in history, died on Wednesday in prison where he was serving a 150-year sentence, the Federal Bureau of Prisons said.

He was charged in 2009 with 11 criminal counts that prosecutors say spanned more than 20 years. The counts include:

* Securities fraud, investment adviser fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, false statements, perjury, false filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and theft from an employee benefit plan.

* Prosecutors said “the size and scope of Mr Madoff’s fraud are unprecedented,” and contend the alleged scheme lasted from “at least” the 1980s and Madoff hired numerous employees “with little or no prior pertinent training or experience in the securities industry” to communicate with his investment clients and “generate false and fraudulent documents.”

* The U.S. government said Madoff investment business had about 4,800 client accounts as of November 30, 2008 and it issued statements for that month reporting that client accounts held a total balance of about $64.8 billion. In reality, the business “held only a small fraction” of that balance for clients.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 2:02 AM UTCAsia shares look to China data as global economic recovery hopes underpin world shares

Asian shares were little changed on Friday ahead of a raft of Chinese economic data, while world stocks on the whole flew at a record level, fuelled by strong U.S. economic data that may herald a solid recovery ahead.

BusinessInvestor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop
BusinessExxon, activist spend over $65 mln in battle for oil giant's future
BusinessU.S. House committee approves blueprint for Big Tech crackdown
BusinessU.S. retail sales post largest gain in 10 months; weekly jobless claims fall