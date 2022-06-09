Pub operator Fuller's sees growth in weekly sales as workers, tourists return

Dried out plants are seen in a window box outside the Butchers Hook & Cleaver pub, owned by Fuller?s, in London, Britain, July 3, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman

June 9 (Reuters) - Fuller, Smith & Turner (FSTA.L) said on Thursday it was seeing steady growth in its weekly sales, after the pub and hotel operator returned to a profit on the gradual return of workers to the City of London and tourists to central London.

The company, which was hit by pandemic-led curbs last year, reported an adjusted profit before tax of 7.2 million pounds ($9.01 million) for the year ended March, compared with a loss of 48.7 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7991 pounds)

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

