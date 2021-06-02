Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United Kingdom

Harry Potter publisher boosts earnings view as lockdown reading casts a spell

Reuters
2 minute read

A store assistant holds copies of the book of the play of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child parts One and Two at a bookstore in London, Britain July 31, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Bloomsbury Publishing (BLPU.L) declared a special dividend and lifted targets for the current year, after strong book sales during lockdowns drove a 22% surge in the Harry Potter publisher's annual earnings.

Profit before taxation and highlighted items rose to 19.2 million pounds ($27.17 million) in the 12 months to Feb. 28 from 15.7 million pounds a year earlier. Revenue jumped 14% to 185.1 million pounds.

"The strength of demand for our titles, in print, e-book and audio, and the surge in sales of our digital products, demonstrate the strength of our long-term growth strategy," Chief Executive Nigel Newton said.

London-based Bloomsbury had upgraded its 2020-2021 targets multiple times this year thanks to "an exceptional sales performance" in its consumer division for both adult and children's publishing.

The company proposed a special dividend of 9.78 pence in addition to a 10% rise in its final dividend to 7.58 pence per share.

Bloomsbury also expects fiscal 2021-2022 results to be comfortably ahead of market estimates, which call for revenues of 177.5 million pounds and profit before taxation and highlighted items of 17.4 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7066 pounds)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United Kingdom

United Kingdom · 5:35 AM UTCBritain seeks extra AstraZeneca shots to combat ‘beta’ COVID-19 variant

Britain is in talks with Oxford and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for additional doses of their COVID-19 vaccine that has been modified to better target the "beta" coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa, and it will fund trials of the shots.

United KingdomUK retailers report more inflation pressure as economy reopens
United KingdomTrans-Pacific trade deal members agree for UK to start joining process
United KingdomHarry Potter publisher boosts earnings view as lockdown reading casts a spell
United KingdomUK reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time since March 2020