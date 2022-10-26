Puma confirms full-year operating profit forecast after Q3 results















BERLIN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - German sportswear maker Puma (PUMG.DE) reiterated its full-year operating result outlook on Wednesday, despite uncertainty on the global market, after its operating profit rose by nearly 13% in the third quarter.

The company said its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 12.6% on the year to 258 million euros ($257 million).

"Improved product availability due to a more stable supply chain, better than expected sell-through and Puma's continued global brand momentum overcompensated all the negative external factors," said Puma Chief Executive Bjorn Gulden.

($1 = 1.0029 euros)

Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle











