Business

Puma raises 2021 outlook, prompted by strong Q2

The logo of German sports goods firm Puma is seen at the entrance of one of its stores in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

BERLIN, July 16 (Reuters) - German sportswear company Puma (PUMG.DE) raised its 2021 sales outlook on Friday, boosted by strong second quarter demand, especially in North America.

Puma said it now expects 2021 currency-adjusted sales to rise by at least 20%, up from its previous forecast of mid-teens sales growth for the year.

It also specified full-year operating profit guidance, now expecting earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) between 400 and 500 million euros ($472-590 million).

Second quarter currency-adjusted sales nearly doubled to 1.589 billion euros and EBIT swung to a profit of around 109 million euros, Puma said.

($1 = 0.8472 euros)

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

