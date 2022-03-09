1 minute read
Putin signs law on using rainy-day fund to buy OFZ bonds, stocks - RIA
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 9 (Reuters) - Russia's President Vladimir Putin has signed a law on using the country's rainy-day National Wealth Fund to buy OFZ government bonds and stocks, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
Putin also signed a series of laws enabling a new "capital amnesty" designed to encourage people to return money or financial instruments to Russia without facing tax or other penalties, RIA reported.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.