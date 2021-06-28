Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale - document

1 minute read

The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. Picture taken July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday.

QP, one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and JPMorgan. They, along with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, MUFG, QNB Capital and Credit Suisse, will arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

Reuters reported last month that QP hired banks for the planned debt sale, which sources have said could raise up to $10 billion. read more

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:40 AM UTCDidi's $4 bln IPO order books to close Monday - sources

China's biggest ride-sharing firm Didi Global Inc will close the investor order books for its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $4 billion one day early on Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

BusinessWith cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica
BusinessEXCLUSIVE Groups urge G20 to adopt Brady-style debt-for-climate swaps
BusinessAnalysis: Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
BusinessFed's Rosengren says U.S. can't afford housing market 'boom and bust' - FT