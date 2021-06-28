Qatar Petroleum hires banks for four-tranche bond sale - document

The logo of Qatar Petroleum is seen at its headquartes in Doha, Qatar, July 8, 2017. Picture taken July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Qatar Petroleum hired a group of banks to arrange a four-tranche U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, comprising five, 10 and 20-year conventional bonds, as well a 30-year Formosa portion, a document showed on Monday.

QP, one of the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers, hired Citi and JPMorgan. They, along with BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, MUFG, QNB Capital and Credit Suisse, will arrange investor calls starting on Monday.

Reuters reported last month that QP hired banks for the planned debt sale, which sources have said could raise up to $10 billion. read more

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.