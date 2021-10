Qualcomm's logo is seen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on Tuesday announced a new $10 billion stock buyback, effective immediately.

The repurchase will add to the company's stock buyback program announced in July 2018, which has $900 million of repurchase authority remaining.

