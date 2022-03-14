Raizen CEO says sugar prices to change due to India's falling demand

Granulated white sugar and sugar cubes are seen in this picture illustration taken December 16, 2018. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/Illustration

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Global sugar prices will structurally change as demand from India falls and more volatility is expected in correlation with energy prices, Ricardo Mussa, chief executive officer for the world's largest sugar maker Raizen, said on Monday.

Mussa, whose company's current sugar production is 6.2 million tonnes, said there will be a spike in sugar prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said he did not expect a rise in sugar production in Brazil and that additional sugar produced there will be more expensive.

(The story corrects production to million not billion tonnes.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sarah El Safty Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.