BusinessRalph Lauren forecasts full-year revenue below estimates
Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) forecast full-year sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, anticipating a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to COVID-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States.
The retailer, popular for its Polo shirts, said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue on a constant currency basis to increase about 20% to 25%. Analysts were expecting a 31.1% rise.
Shares of the company were down 3% before the bell.
Net revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The company reported a net loss of $74.1 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $249.0 million, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.