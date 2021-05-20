Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessRalph Lauren forecasts full-year revenue below estimates

Reuters
1 minute read

A security guard stands outside the Ralph Lauren store during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) forecast full-year sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, anticipating a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to COVID-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States.

The retailer, popular for its Polo shirts, said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue on a constant currency basis to increase about 20% to 25%. Analysts were expecting a 31.1% rise.

Shares of the company were down 3% before the bell.

Net revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company reported a net loss of $74.1 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $249.0 million, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 7:07 AM UTCSlide in cryptocurrencies, other high-fliers, comes amid looming U.S. inflation worries

A selloff in cryptocurrencies, high-growth stocks and other high-flying assets may be signalling a more cautious outlook among market participants after a stretch of rampant exuberance, investors and analysts said.

BusinessApollo co-founder Josh Harris to step down from his day-to-day role
Business'I'm not very social': ByteDance founder to hand CEO reins to college roommate
BusinessFutures fall as Fed hints at 'taper talk'; jobless claims data eyed
BusinessBitcoin's star backers, dip buyers help cryptos recover