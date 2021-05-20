A security guard stands outside the Ralph Lauren store during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) forecast full-year sales below analysts' estimates on Thursday, anticipating a further hit from store closures in parts of Europe and Japan due to COVID-19 curbs, even as demand rebounds in China and the United States.

The retailer, popular for its Polo shirts, said it expects fiscal 2022 revenue on a constant currency basis to increase about 20% to 25%. Analysts were expecting a 31.1% rise.

Shares of the company were down 3% before the bell.

Net revenue rose to $1.29 billion in the fourth quarter from $1.27 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company reported a net loss of $74.1 million, or $1.01 per share, compared with a loss of $249.0 million, or $3.38 per share, a year earlier.

