Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Recession ended in April 2020, making it shortest on record

1 minute read

People shop at a street fair near Times Square in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The recession touched off by the coronavirus lasted only two months, ending with a "trough" reached in April 2020 just one months after a sharp drop in economic activity the month before, the U.S. Business Cycle Dating Committee announced Monday.

The committee, a group of macroeconomists that assign the start and endpoints on U.S. business cycles, said that while the country had by no means gotten back to normal operating capacity at that point, indicators of both jobs and production "point clearly to April 2020 as the month of the trough," with a rebound beginning in May.

Reporting by Howard Schneider

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 5:46 PM UTCBiden says inflation temporary; Fed should do what it deems necessary for recovery

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said an increase in prices was expected to be temporary, but his administration understood that unchecked inflation over the longer term would pose a "real challenge" to the economy and would remain vigilant.

BusinessRobinhood seeks up to $35 bln valuation in mega U.S. IPO
BusinessOil slumps 6% amid OPEC+ deal to boost supply, rising COVID cases
BusinessTiffany, Costco end 8-year lawsuit over fake 'Tiffany' rings
BusinessDow, S&P 500 sink 2% as virus surge stifles recovery hopes