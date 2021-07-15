Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Factbox: Record-low rates spur Australia M&A frenzy in 2021

7 minute read

The logo of Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd adorns the hotel and casino complex in Melbourne, Australia, June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed

July 15 (Reuters) - Australia is seeing a flurry of deal-making so far this year, as record-low interest rates have given institutional investors and companies a well-funded war chest to chase higher valuations.

From potentially one of Australia's biggest-ever buyouts to a multi-party tussle for a troubled casino giant, here are some of the major deals Down Under in 2021:

Vocus Group - Macquarie/Aware Super

Vocus Group (VOC.AX) in March agreed to a A$3.5 billion ($2.61 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of a Macquarie (MQG.AX) fund and pension fund Aware Super.

Orocobre - Galaxy Resources

Orocobre Ltd (ORE.AX) in April agreed to buy Galaxy Resources (GXY.AX) for $1.4 billion to create the world's fifth most valuable lithium producer. read more

BINGO Industries - Macquarie

Waste management firm BINGO Industries (BIN.AX) in April agreed to a A$2.3 billion ($1.72 billion) buyout offer from funds managed by Macquarie (MQG.AX).

Tilt Renewables - PowAR/Mercury NZ

New Zealand-listed Tilt Renewables (TLT.NZ) in April agreed to a NZ$3.07 billion ($2.15 billion) bid from a consortium including AGL Energy (AGL.AX), Australia's sovereign wealth fund, and Mercury NZ (MCY.NZ).

Tabcorp - Entain/Apollo Global/Betmakers

UK's Entain (ENT.L) in February offered to buy betting firm Tabcorp Holdings' (TAH.AX) wagering and media business. In April, it sweetened its offer to A$3.5 billion ($2.61 billion).

In May, Apollo Global Management (APO.N) matched Entain's offer, and BetMakers Technology (BET.AX) jumped in with a A$4 billion ($2.98 billion) bid.

Altium - Autodesk

Software maker Altium (ALU.AX) in June rejected a $3.9 billion takeover bid from U.S. peer Autodesk Inc (ADSK.O), but kept the door open for a higher offer. read more

Crown Resorts - Blackstone/Star Entertainment

Casino giant Crown Resorts (CWN.AX) in March received a A$8 billion ($5.97 billion) buyout proposal from Blackstone (BX.N) and a A$9 billion ($6.71 billion) all-stock offer from peer Star Entertainment Group (SGR.AX) in May. read more

Oaktree Capital Group (OAK_pa.N) is also in the race for Crown. read more

Washington H Soul Pattinson - Milton Corp

Australia's Washington H Soul Pattinson (SOL.AX) said in June it will buy Milton Corp (MLT.AX) in a deal that values the target at A$4.05 billion ($3.02 billion).

Ramsay Health Care - Spire Healthcare

Hospital operator Ramsay Health Care (RHC.AX) said in May it would buy British peer Spire Healthcare (SPI.L) for 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion).

In July, Ramsay sweetened its bid to 1.04 billion pounds ($1.44 billion).

Boral - Seven Group

In May, diversified investor Seven Group (SVW.AX) offered to buy shares it does not already own in Boral (BLD.AX), valuing the building materials supplier at $6.23 billion.

In July, Seven raised its offer to A$8.75 billion ($6.53 billion), which was rejected.

National Australia Bank - Citigroup

National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), the country's third-largest lender, said in July it was in talks with Citigroup (C.N) to buy the U.S. bank's Australian consumer business. read more

Sydney Airport - Sydney Aviation Alliance

A consortium called Sydney Aviation Alliance in July made a A$22.26 billion ($16.61 billion) play for Sydney Airport Holdings (SYD.AX). If the deal goes through, it will be one of the biggest ever in Australia. read more

Spark Infrastructure - KKR/Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board

In July, Spark Infrastructure (SKI.AX) received a A$4.91 billion ($3.67 billion) takeover bid from a consortium including KKR (KKR.N) and Canada's Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board.

($1 = 1.3405 Australian dollars)

($1 = 1.4269 New Zealand dollars)

($1 = 0.7225 pounds)

Compiled by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 4:42 AM UTCChina's economic recovery loses some steam, investors eye more policy easing

China's economy grew slightly more slowly than expected in the second quarter, weighed down by higher raw material costs and new COVID-19 outbreaks, as expectations build that policymakers may have to do more to support the recovery.

BusinessAsian shares find support as Powell shrugs off inflation
BusinessBiggest U.S. banks smash profit estimates as economy revives
BusinessSydney Airport rejects $17 bln buyout proposal amid deal frenzy
BusinessFed's Powell keeps to script on jobs recovery, feels heat on inflation front