Recruiter Robert Walters expects annual profit ahead of market view

July 6 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters (RWA.L) on Wednesday predicted full-year profit above market expectations after posting a 26% jump in its second-quarter net fee income amid a recovery in permanent hirings globally.

The company also said its non-executive chair Ron Mobed has decided to step down on July 15.

