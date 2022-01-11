Recruiter Robert Walters forecasts upbeat profit as hiring picks up

Jan 11 (Reuters) - British recruitment firm Robert Walters (RWA.L) on Tuesday forecast its annual profit to exceed current expectations, and posted higher net fees as it benefited from businesses ramping up hiring following a slowdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recruiters were severely hit at the start of the pandemic as companies froze new hiring. While this demand returned due to higher vacancies amid hybrid working, the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant has raised fresh concerns for the sector.

"We are seeing candidate shortages across all locations and disciplines, a fierce competition for talent, and wage inflation kicking in which together create huge opportunities across the recruitment market," Robert Walters, chief executive officer of the eponymous company, said in a statement.

The company also said permanent and interim hiring were the strongest drivers of growth, while contract hiring had picked up too.

The recruitment group, which operates in more than 30 countries, said its net fee income increased to 95.1 million pounds ($129.2 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 71.4 million pounds reported a year earlier.

In its largest business region, Asia Pacific, Robert Walters grew fees by 48%, with Japan and Australia being among the top contributors.

Shares of the company are up almost 4% in early trade.

