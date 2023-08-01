Recruiter Robert Walters' half-year profit slumps 60%

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British recruiter Robert Walters (RWA.L) said on Tuesday it was trading in line with market view despite posting a 60% fall in its first-half profit due to low employer confidence.

The company, which specialises in the legal, accountancy and technology sectors, logged 11.2 million pounds ($14.4 million) in operating profit for the six-month period ended June 30, down from 27.7 million pounds a year ago.

($1 = 0.7798 pounds)

Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

