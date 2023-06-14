Recruiter Robert Walters says 2023 profit to be below market view















June 14 (Reuters) - Robert Walters (RWA.L) said on Wednesday its profit for fiscal 2023 would be "significantly lower than current market expectations," as the recruiting firm earned lower net fee income for the first two months of second quarter.

The hiring industry continues to battle a slowdown as elevated inflation levels, looming recession fears and the impact of the Ukraine conflict have forced companies globally to cut jobs or freeze hiring.

Robert Walters said reduced levels of candidate confidence and lengthening time to hire signalled in the second half of previous fiscal year had continued to the full year ending Dec. 31.

Net fee income for the first two months of the second quarter was down by 10% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, the recruiter said.

