Recruiter SThree half-year operating profit surges
July 25 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc (STEMS.L) posted on Monday a 58% surge in its half-year operating profit, supported by strong hiring demand and as people move jobs in a competitive market.
SThree, which hires employees for finance, energy, banking, pharmaceutical, engineering and tech sectors, said adjusted operating profit for the period ended May 31 stood at 44.6 million pounds ($53.39 million), as compared with 28.1 million pounds reported last year.
($1 = 0.8354 pounds)
