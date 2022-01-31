Recruiter SThree's annual profit nearly doubles on hiring boom
Jan 31 (Reuters) - British recruiting firm SThree Plc (STEMS.L) reported a 99% rise in annual pretax profit on Monday, helped by a red-hot job market as companies rush to fill-up vacancies post lockdowns.
The company, which specialises in hiring in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) sectors, also saw a 15% rise in annual net fees.
"Whether it is engineers building green infrastructure, developers aiding digital transformation or the scientists helping to develop the next life-changing drug, we are proud to have placed more than 22,000 skilled people," interim Chief Executive Officer Timo Lehne said in a statement.
Recruitment firms, including peers Hays , PageGroup (PAGE.L) and Robert Walters (RWA.L), are witnessing a boom in hiring as economies recover, employees move jobs and employers struggle with talent shortages.
The London-listed company said adjusted pretax profit was 60 million pounds ($80.5 million) for the 12 months ended Nov. 30, compared with 30.1 million pounds reported in the year earlier. It was also up 7% from 2019 levels.
($1 = 0.7450 pounds)
