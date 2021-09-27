Skip to main content

Business

Refinitiv agrees to pay a civil penalty of $650,000 for failing to report certain swap data - CFTC

1 minute read

The Refinitiv logo is seen on a screen in offices in Canary Wharf in London, Britain August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday said it has filed and settled charges against Refinitiv US SEF LLC, in the agency's first ever enforcement action against a swap execution facility over reporting violations.

Refinitiv, which provides financial data and software to traders, banks and investors, has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $650,000 for failing to report certain swap data for at least 320,000 transactions from February 2016 through August 2020, the CFTC said in a statement. It added that on multiple occasions, the firm either knew or had reason to suspect it was not fully complying with requirements. Refinitiv eventually reported the violations to CFTC, the regulator said.

Refinitiv did not have an immediate comment. According to the CFTC order, the company did not admit or deny the CFTC charges.

The firm is owned by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) and is the largest customer of Reuters News. Thomson Reuters, the parent company of Reuters News, holds a minority stake in the LSE.

Reporting by Chris Prentice and Katanga Johnson; editing by Edward Tobin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 9:03 PM UTC

Fed officials: Bond taper still hinges on continued job growth

U.S. Federal Reserve officials including one influential board member on Monday tied reduction in the Fed's monthly bond purchases to continued job growth, with a September employment report now a potential trigger for the central bank's bond "taper."

Business
Facebook puts Instagram Kids on hold amid criticism of planned app
Business
Two Fed officials retire amid scrutiny over investment trades
Business
U.S. pandemic fraud crackdown yields first case against bank employees
Business
Wells Fargo to pay $37.3 mln to settle US claims it fraudulently overcharged customers