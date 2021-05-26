Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

BusinessRefinitiv boss David Craig to leave parent LSEG end of year

Reuters
1 minute read

The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be leaving the group at the end of 2021 and has promoted Andrea Remyn Stone to succeed him.

The London bourse operator had completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv earlier this year. Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the parent company of Reuters News, holds a 15% stake in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Business

Business · 8:37 AM UTCEuropean stocks near record high, NZ dollar rises

European stocks approached record highs on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials soothed investors' inflation worries, though the New Zealand dollar rose as the country's central bank hinted at a rate hike next year.

BusinessWhatsApp sues Indian government over new privacy rules - sources
BusinessIn U.S. creator economy boom, big tech battles for online talent
BusinessShareholder activism reaches milestone as Exxon board vote nears end
BusinessBitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers