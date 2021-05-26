The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo/File Photo

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG.L) said on Wednesday David Craig, chief executive officer of its Refinitiv data and analytics business, would be leaving the group at the end of 2021 and has promoted Andrea Remyn Stone to succeed him.

The London bourse operator had completed its $27 billion purchase of Refinitiv earlier this year. Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), the parent company of Reuters News, holds a 15% stake in LSEG following the Refinitiv deal.

