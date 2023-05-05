Refinitiv data shows further improvement in Q1 U.S. earnings forecast

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The estimated decline in first-quarter S&P 500 earnings is now at 0.7% year-over-year, compared with an estimated decline of 1.9% a week ago and a drop of 5.1% at the start of April, Refinitiv data showed Friday.

The latest forecast is based on results from 419 of the S&P 500 companies as of Friday morning and estimates for the remaining components.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch

