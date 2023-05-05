Refinitiv data shows further improvement in Q1 U.S. earnings forecast















NEW YORK, May 5 (Reuters) - The estimated decline in first-quarter S&P 500 earnings is now at 0.7% year-over-year, compared with an estimated decline of 1.9% a week ago and a drop of 5.1% at the start of April, Refinitiv data showed Friday.

The latest forecast is based on results from 419 of the S&P 500 companies as of Friday morning and estimates for the remaining components.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.