1 minute read
Renault silent after media report about transfer of Avtovaz stake
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
PARIS, April 27 (Reuters) - A spokesperson for French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) declined to comment on Wednesday on a report by Russia's Interfax saying it would transfer its majority stake in carmaker Avtovaz (AVAZI_p.MM) to a Russian science institute.
Renault will have the right to buy the stake back within the next five to six years, Interfax reported, citing the Russian trade minister. He also said Renault's stake in its Moscow plant would be passed to the city's local government. read more
Avtovaz, the producer of the Lada brand, is Russia's biggest national carmaker.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, editing by Tassilo Hummel
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.