3M raises annual forecasts as business recovers from pandemic hit

The 3M logo is seen at its global headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. on March 4, 2020. REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi

July 27 (Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) reported a 16.7% rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by a rebound in several of its key end markets as economies recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maker of N95 face masks and Scotch-Brite home care products also raised its full-year sales and profit outlook.

The company said it now expects annual sales to grow in the range of 7% to 10% compared with the prior forecast of 5% to 8% growth.

It also raised its 2021 earnings per share outlook to between $9.70 and $10.10, up from the prior range of $9.20 to $9.70.

Net income attributable to 3M rose to $1.52 billion, or $2.59 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.30 billion, or $2.25 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose about 25% to $8.9 billion.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

