AB Foods raises profit outlook despite lower than expected Primark sales

Signage is displayed outside a Primark store at the Oxford Street, in London, Britain July 2, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Associated British Foods said sales at Primark were lower than expected in its fourth quarter but the group still raised its full year profit outlook thanks to strong profit margins in the fashion business and a robust performance from its food and sugar operations.

AB Foods (ABF.L) on Monday forecast adjusted operating profit for its 2020-21 year, stated before repayment of job retention monies, above last year excluding the benefit of a 53rd week this year. It had previously forecast it to be in line with the previous year's 1 billion pounds ($1.38 billion).

($1 = 0.7234 pounds)

