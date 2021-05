Anheuser-Busch InBev (ABI.BR), the world's largest beer maker, said on Thursday its chief executive of 15 years, Carlos Brito, was stepping down to be replaced by its North America division head.

The company said its board had unanimously elected Michel Doukeris to succeed Brito, the architect of AB InBev's global expansion, from July 1.

