Abbott pauses baby formula production in Michigan after heavy rains

The Abbott Laboratories facility where dozens of recalled types of powdered baby formulas were made leading to production being halted at the location in Sturgis, Michigan, U.S., May 20, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Eric Cox/File Photo

June 15 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Wednesday it has stopped production of its EleCare specialty formula after severe storms in southwestern Michigan flooded areas of its plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

The company, which has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said the incident will likely delay production and distribution of the infant formula for a few weeks.

"Abbott has ample existing supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet needs for these products until new product is available," it said in a statement.

Abbott will resume production of EleCare once the plant is re-sanitized and added that it will work to restart production of another infant formula Similac "as soon as possible".

