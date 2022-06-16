Abbott pauses baby formula production in Michigan after heavy rains
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 15 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N) said on Wednesday it has stopped production of its EleCare specialty formula after severe storms in southwestern Michigan flooded areas of its plant in Sturgis, Michigan.
The company, which has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said the incident will likely delay production and distribution of the infant formula for a few weeks.
"Abbott has ample existing supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet needs for these products until new product is available," it said in a statement.
Abbott will resume production of EleCare once the plant is re-sanitized and added that it will work to restart production of another infant formula Similac "as soon as possible".
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.