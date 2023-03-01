Abercrombie & Fitch posts a fall in quarterly profit

Abercrombie & Fitch at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York
Abercrombie & Fitch products are seen at their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

March 1 (Reuters) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) on Wednesday reported a 41.5% drop in quarterly profit, as higher labor costs and inflationary pressures squeezed margins.

The company's net income attributable to Abercrombie fell to $38.3 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $65.5 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Aatrayee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

