Abercrombie & Fitch sees fourth-quarter sales up 4%-6%

An Abercrombie & Fitch storefront sign states "SALE" at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co (ANF.N) said on Monday it expects fourth-quarter net sales to rise between 4% and 6%, or $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion, from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on an average, expect fourth-quarter sales at $1.24 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.