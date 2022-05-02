1 minute read
Activist investor Ancora has stake in Hasbro, urges sale of Entertainment One unit - WSJ
May 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ancora Holdings Inc has a roughly 1% stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) and wants the toymaker to explore a full or partial sale of its unit Entertainment One, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
Ancora also wants Hasbro to replace longstanding directors on its board, the report said, citing a letter the activist sent to the company's board.
Ancora and Hasbro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
