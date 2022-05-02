Activist investor Ancora has stake in Hasbro, urges sale of Entertainment One unit - WSJ

The Hasbro, Inc. logo is seen on a toy for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

May 2 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ancora Holdings Inc has a roughly 1% stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) and wants the toymaker to explore a full or partial sale of its unit Entertainment One, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Ancora also wants Hasbro to replace longstanding directors on its board, the report said, citing a letter the activist sent to the company's board.

Ancora and Hasbro did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

