Activist investor Elliott building stake in Swedish Match - Bloomberg News

A Swedish Match concept store for the tobacco group's moist powder tobacco "snus" in Stockholm, Sweden October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

July 7 (Reuters) - Activist investment firm Elliott Investment Management is building a stake in tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match AB (SWMA.ST), Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Elliott plans to oppose the nearly $16 billion buyout deal for Swedish Match made by Philip Morris (PM.N) under its current terms, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3P7BLwQ)

Elliott managed nearly $51.5 billion of assets as of last year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Swedish Match and Philip Morris did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. Elliott declined to comment.

Hedge fund Bronte Capital, a shareholder of Stockholm-based Swedish Match, has also opposed the takeover previously, saying the offer price was "unacceptable". Some 90% of shareholders need to agree to the deal for it to proceed under Swedish law. read more

Another shareholder abrdn (ABDN.L) has also said it was not clear whether the long-term value of Swedish Match was reflected in Philip Morris' offer price. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.