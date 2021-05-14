Skip to main content

Retail & ConsumerActivist investor Trian trims P&G, Mondelez stakes

Reuters
2 minute read

Activist investment firm Trian Fund Management LP has trimmed its stake in two consumer staples companies, Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N) and snack foods company Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O), according to regulatory filings.

Trian, founded by Nelson Peltz, Ed Garden and Peter May, held 8.9 million shares in P&G at the end of the first quarter, down 9.6% from the 9.8 million shares it owned at the end of the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing.

Peltz joined the P&G board in 2018 after a bitter proxy contest.

The firm also cut its stake in Mondelez by 23% to hold 9.4 million shares.

The so-called 13F filings show what fund managers owned at the end of the first quarter and while they are backward-looking, they are closely watched for clues on trends and what stocks certain fund managers are favoring.

New York-based Trian is known for proposing operational fixes at its portfolio companies, often through white papers. The activist firm presents itself as a partner that can offer constructive advice rather than the corporate raider intent on breaking companies apart.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · 9:57 PM UTCWalmart says fully vaccinated employees can go without masks starting Tuesday

Walmart (WMT.N) said on Friday that fully vaccinated employees will not need to wear a mask at work starting Tuesday, following the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Retail & ConsumerU.S. restaurant association to nix indoor mask suggestion per CDC
Retail & ConsumerU.S. retail sales pause, record savings seen supporting spending
Retail & ConsumerGeneral Mills beefs up pet foods division with $1.2 bln Tyson unit purchase
Retail & ConsumerAmazon to create 10,000 jobs in Britain this year