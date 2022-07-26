Adidas cuts full-year profit target on slow China recovery

A logo of Adidas company is seen on a building in Minsk, Belarus September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

FRANKFURT, July 26 (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Tuesday cut its 2022 earnings target, citing a slower than expected recovery in its business in Greater China.

In an unscheduled statement, the sporting goods maker said it expected full-year net income from continuing operations to reach about 1.3 billion euros ($1.31 billion), having previously predicted the lower end of a range between 1.8 billion and 1.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9888 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.