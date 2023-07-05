Adidas HR chief latest board member to leave since arrival of Gulden as CEO

BERLIN, July 5 (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) said on Wednesday that its HR chief Amanda Rajkumar would leave the company this month after less than three years in the role, becoming the third board member to do so since Bjorn Gulden took over as CEO.

Rajkumar, who joined Adidas in 2020 from BNP Paribas to replace Karen Parkion, decided not to renew her contract, which runs to the end of the year, the company said in a statement.

Her position on the executive board will be terminated on July 15, it added.

Roland Auschel and Brian Grevy left the sportswear maker's board in March, marking the first high-level departures since Gulden took over as CEO of Adidas at the beginning of 2023.

