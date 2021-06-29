Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Retail & Consumer

Adidas launches new share buyback as demand booms

1 minute read

The Adidas logo is pictured during celebrations for German sports apparel maker Adidas' 70th anniversary at the company's headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany, August 9, 2019. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, June 29 (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) will launch a new share buyback programme starting July 1 worth up to 550 million euros ($653.62 million), the German sportswear company said on Tuesday.

The move is part of plans announced by Adidas earlier this year to return up to 9 billion euros to its shareholders in the next five years, through dividend payouts of between 30% and 50% of net income from continuing operations, along with share buybacks.

Adidas last month raised its 2021 sales forecast as it expects a resumption of big sporting events to drive demand. read more

Shares in Adidas were up 2.5% after the news.

($1 = 0.8415 euros)

Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Retail & Consumer

Retail & Consumer · June 28, 2021 · 7:35 PM UTCStretched global supply chain means shortages on summer menus

In the United States, it's iced green tea. In South Korea, it's fries.

Retail & ConsumerJapan's retail sales rise for 3rd month, but overall trend still soft
Retail & ConsumerEtsy acquires Brazilian online marketplace Elo7 for $217 million
Retail & ConsumerAdidas launches new share buyback as demand booms
Retail & ConsumerNissan may confirm this week it is building a battery plant in UK - Sky