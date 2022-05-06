1 minute read
Adidas lowers 2022 expectations amid China lockdowns
BERLIN, May 6 (Reuters) - Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Friday lowered expectations for 2022 revenue and net income targets as renewed COVID-19-related lockdowns in Greater China continued to hit the German sportwear company.
The company now expects to come in at the lower end of its 2022 forecast for an 11-13% increase in currency-neutral sales as well as for net income from continuing operations of between 1.8 and 1.9 billion euros.
