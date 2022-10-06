Adidas puts partnership with Kanye West under review

Adidas signage is seen on their store at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Central Valley, New York, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo















FRANKFURT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - German sporting goods maker Adidas (ADSGn.DE) on Thursday said it has put under review its business partnership with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said.

CNBC, which first reported the news, said West had been publicly critical of Adidas and its CEO and told the broadcaster that the German group was copying his ideas. Adidas has been partnering with West since 2013, CNBC said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry's history," Adidas said.

"We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values."

News about Adidas putting the partnership under review comes less than a month after West's lawyers sent a letter to Gap Inc (GPS.N) notifying the apparel chain he was terminating his partnership with the company.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.