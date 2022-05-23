Airbnb to close its domestic business in China - CNBC

Airbnb logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken, May 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

May 23 (Reuters) - Vacation rental firm Airbnb Inc (ABNB.O) is closing its domestic business in China, CNBC reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

The company is planning to tell employees in the country as early as Tuesday morning in Beijing, according to the report.

All of Airbnb's mainland Chinese listings, homes and experiences, will be taken down by this summer, CNBC reported.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.