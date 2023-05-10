Alcon reports 7% Q1 sales rise, notches up 2023 sales outlook















May 10 (Reuters) - Alcon (ALCC.S) on Tuesday said group revenue rose by 7% in the first quarter, due to increased demand and favorable market conditions across most markets.

The Swiss-American eye care group reported first-quarter net sales of $2.33 billion, compared to $2.18 billion the previous year.

The firm also reported a 3.6% increase in first-quarter net profit to $174 million from a year ago.

It slightly raised its full-year outlook for net sales, expecting year-on-year growth in constant currency of between 7% and 9%, compared to its previous forecast of between 6% and 8%.

"As we look to the remainder of the year, we will continue to focus our efforts on value creation through accelerating innovation and driving above-market sales growth," said Chief Executive David Endicott.

The group expects 2023 adjusted earnings per share to reach the high end of its previously guided range of between $2.55 and $2.65.

