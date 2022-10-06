Aldi UK to recruit 3,000 ahead of festive season















LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The British arm of German discounter Aldi said on Thursday it was looking to recruit 3,000 workers ahead of the festive trading period.

Privately owned Aldi (ALDIEI.UL), which earlier this month overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fourth-biggest supermarket group, said it is looking to fill over 2,000 temporary and permanent store positions.

It is also recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres.

Rival Lidl GB said on Tuesday it was looking to recruit a further 1,000 workers.

Britain's labour market is tight and a raft of retailers have recently announced pay rises.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.