Altice to keep Suddenlink business after strategic review

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Broadband service operator Altice USA Inc (ATUS.N) said on Thursday it had decided to keep its regional internet and cable business, Suddenlink, following a strategic review.

Shares of Altice were down about 3% in trading before the bell.

A source told Reuters in July that Altice was working with advisers to explore a sale of the unit and had hired Goldman Sachs to run the sale process. The business could be valued at $20 billion, including debt, Reuters had reported.

Altice acquired Suddenlink for $9.1 billion in 2015.

