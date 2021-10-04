Amazon bets on Black Friday deals in early holiday shopping push

The Amazon logo is seen outside its JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

NEW YORK, NY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) on Monday became the latest online retailer hoping to entice consumers to shop early for the holidays, announcing discounts similar to those found on Black Friday.

Amazon joins Target (TGT.N), Pottery Barn (WSM.N), Ulta Beauty and others launching early holiday promotions with hopes that a wider window for shoppers to make purchases will help ease supply chain hiccups that have left some store shelves bare and delayed packages. read more

The e-commerce company last year launched its annual online deal event Prime Day on October 13, after months-long delays due to pandemic lockdowns.

Amazon's holiday discounts, which range from 15% to 40%, cover the most sought-after gift items including Apple Inc's Beats headphones, Mattel Inc's (MAT.O) Barbie dolls and beauty products, the company said.

Reporting by Arriana McLymore; Editing by Jan Harvey

