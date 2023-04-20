Amazon to expand office supplies business after pandemic sales boost in Europe















LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Amazon plans to expand its business selling office supplies in Europe and internationally after the pandemic helped boost sales as companies shopped more online and looked for bulk discounts.

Amazon Business' gross sales in Europe grew at a compound annual rate of 25% from 2020 to 2022, vice president Alexandre Gagnon said in an interview.

In Europe, the business launched first in Germany in 2016, then Britain in the following year, followed by Italy, Spain and France in 2018. It declined to specify which countries it would target next.

Amazon is spending on its logistics to make it easier for companies in Europe to buy things like office chairs, desks, paper and printer ink in bulk, with a view to winning contracts to supply them, Gagnon said.

The business offers potentially higher margins for Amazon than its main consumer business, as making a smaller number of bulk deliveries is cheaper, per unit, than getting millions of small parcels to individuals' doormats.

"Because businesses buy in larger quantities, the fulfilment economics are more advantageous," Gagnon said, adding that Amazon gives companies discounts for bulk orders.

Amazon Business clients in the region include Siemens Gamesa, Centrica, and ABB, the company said.

When COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 suddenly forced employees to work from home, companies and individuals had to invest in furniture for their home workspaces.

