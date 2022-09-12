Amazon India to waive 50% fee for new sellers in festival season

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A worker sorts delivery packages in a van outside an Amazon facility in Ahmedabad, India, March 17, 2021. Picture taken March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave

BENGALURU, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's (AMZN.O) Indian marketplace said on Monday it will halve the fee for new sellers on its platform as the e-commerce giant gears up for festive season in one of its key markets.

All new sellers registering on Amazon.in between Aug. 28 and Oct. 26, and launching within 90 days can avail a 50% waiver on the amount they pay to sell their products through the website, Amazon.in said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

